Foxconn boss Young Liu arrives in Bengaluru to review 300-acre iPhone assembly plant

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu on Friday arrived in Bengaluru to inspect the company's sprawling 300-acre iPhone assembly plant. His scheduled visit to the assembly plant is on Saturday (August 17).

Industries Minister MB Patil and Electronics, IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge welcomed Liu at the airport earlier today. Liu, along with top officials, will inspect the progress of the upcoming facility on Saturday. This is his first visit to Bengaluru since Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd) signed an MoU with the State Government last year.

In March last year, the government approved Foxconn's proposal to invest $1 billion in setting up an iPhone factory, nicknamed "Project Elephant." The company later increased its investment by an additional $1.7 billion. Foxconn is constructing a state-of-the-art facility on a 300-acre plot in the IT investment region near the international airport, aiming to assemble 20 million smartphones annually. The project, with an investment of ₹22,000 crore, is expected to create over 50,000 jobs.

"The work is progressing well in this project with construction in progress. The Industries department helped the company get all approvals and licenses," a press note from the government read.

Chief Minister Shri @siddaramaiah had a discussion with Mr. Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn. He assured that all necessary support and assistance will be provided for Foxconn's operations in Karnataka.



Foxconn is establishing a cutting-edge facility in Bengaluru District for manufacturing and assembling mechanical components for electric vehicles, under the name "Project Cheetah." Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hosted a dinner for Foxconn's chairman, Liu, in Bengaluru. During their meeting, the CM expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its potential to create a significant number of jobs in the state, bolster the local economy, and empower the workforce, leading to overall prosperity in the region.

"It is a great privilege to address you today as we work together to deepen and strengthen the collaborative relationship between Foxconn and our state. This partnership is of immense importance, and I am honored to be part of an initiative that holds such significant potential for mutual growth and success," he added.

I warmly welcomed Shri #YoungLiu, CEO and Chairman of @HonHai_Foxconn, to Bengaluru today at HAL Airport, accompanied by Shri @PriyankKharge , IT BT Minister and senior government officials.

"Karnataka has established itself as a powerhouse in the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector. With several leading ESDM players operating within the state, we are proud to be among the top contributors to India's electronics manufacturing output and exports. To support and facilitate competitive electronics manufacturing, Karnataka offers a comprehensive range of advantages. From efficient logistics and reliable power supply to a skilled workforce and a resilient vendor base, our state is well-equipped to meet the needs of this dynamic industry,' the CM said.

Foxconn will commission its new plant only after receiving approval from Apple Inc., following an inspection by Apple's team. Once operational, this plant will be Foxconn's largest in India. Industries Minister MB Patil shared on X that Foxconn’s upcoming investments will greatly contribute to Karnataka’s growth. Last year, the Karnataka Assembly amended the Factories Act, 1948, allowing workers to work up to 12 hours a day, with a weekly cap of 48 hours, to attract investments in the electronics and semiconductor sectors.