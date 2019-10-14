scorecardresearch
French energy giant Total to buy 37.4% stake in Adani Gas

Total will buy up to 25.2 per cent in Adani Gas from public shareholders at Rs 149.63 per share, valuing the stake at $584.80 million.

Adani Gas said on Monday that French energy giant Total SA would buy a 37.4 per cent stake in the Indian gas distribution company.

The French company will buy the remaining 12.2 per cent from Adani Family, according to a statement.

