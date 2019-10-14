French energy giant Total to buy 37.4% stake in Adani Gas

Adani Gas said on Monday that French energy giant Total SA would buy a 37.4 per cent stake in the Indian gas distribution company.

Total will buy up to 25.2 per cent in Adani Gas from public shareholders at Rs 149.63 per share, valuing the stake at $584.80 million.

The French company will buy the remaining 12.2 per cent from Adani Family, according to a statement.

