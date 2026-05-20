From AI to delivery delays: Logistics leaders set for Last Mile Leaders APAC summit

Industry leaders from the last-mile logistics, supply chain and commerce sectors will gather in Bangkok to discuss the rapidly evolving challenges facing the delivery ecosystem across Asia Pacific.

The 2026 APAC edition of Last Mile Leaders APAC will be held on May 21 and 22, bringing together CXO-level executives involved in delivery, fulfilment and supply chain operations from across the region.

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A research report titled Eye on the Last Mile is also scheduled to be launched during the summit. The report is expected to focus on the current state of last-mile delivery infrastructure in Asia Pacific, the growing role of technology and artificial intelligence in operations, and the strategies being adopted by major industry players.

Senior executives from major firms expected

According to organisers, the summit is expected to see participation from senior representatives of companies including Electrolux, Metcash, JB Hi‑Fi, CEVA Logistics, Thailand Post and Coca‑Cola Europacific Partners.

Last Mile Leaders APAC has previously hosted editions across Asia, Europe, Africa and the United States, and has emerged as a major forum for senior leaders working in logistics and commerce.

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Kushal Nahata, CEO of FarEye, said Asia Pacific was witnessing some of the “most complex and dynamic challenges” in last-mile delivery globally.

He said the summit would bring together leaders who are “actively shaping the future of the sector”.

Why Bangkok was chosen

In a statement, organisers said Bangkok had been selected as the host city because Southeast Asia and the wider Asia Pacific region had become some of the fastest-growing and most complex last-mile delivery markets in the world.

They pointed to fragmented infrastructure, island geographies, rising consumer expectations, and the growing adoption of AI and automation as key factors reshaping the sector.

The organisers added that the summit aimed to create a platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas on how supply chain and last-mile delivery networks are evolving at a time of rapid transformation in the region’s logistics ecosystem.