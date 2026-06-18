Who is Sanjay Rao, the new MD and CEO of Bata India?

Bata India on Thursday announced the appointment of retail industry veteran Sanjay Rao as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking a leadership transition as current chief Gunjan Shah completes his five-year term at the company.

Rao joins Bata India with more than two decades of experience across retail and consumer businesses in India, South Asia, China and Europe. He succeeds Shah, who will conclude his tenure after leading the footwear maker for five years.

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Most recently, Rao served as Senior Director, Nike Retail, overseeing Nike's operations across France and the Benelux markets. Before joining Nike, he spent several years at Inditex, where he played a key role in establishing Zara's business in India through the Spanish retailer's joint venture with the Tata Group.

Over the course of his career, Rao has held senior leadership roles across India, South Asia and China. He also served as Country Director for Guess in France and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

India is a key growth market for Bata

Announcing the appointment, Bata Group CEO Panos Mytaros described India as one of the company's most important markets and a major long-term growth opportunity.

"India is one of Bata Group's most important markets and one of our biggest long-term growth opportunities. Bata India has a powerful brand, deep consumer trust, strong foundations, and significant room to grow," Mytaros said.

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"The next chapter must be about becoming even closer to consumers, strengthening our relevance, responding faster to trends, and giving consumers the shoes they want for every part of their lives."

Thanking outgoing CEO Gunjan Shah, Mytaros said he had helped strengthen the business and build a solid foundation for future growth.

"Sanjay brings deep retail and consumer experience, international perspective and a strong understanding of the Indian market. He knows how to build businesses, develop teams and create momentum. I am excited to welcome him to Bata and confident he is the right leader to take Bata India forward into its next phase of accelerated growth," he added.

Board thanks Gunjan Shah

The company and its board also acknowledged Shah's contribution during his tenure.

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Bata India Chairman Ashwani Windlass said Shah had strengthened the business, enhanced the consumer experience, driven innovation and built a strong leadership team.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Gunjan for his leadership, commitment, and contribution to Bata India. During his tenure, he strengthened the business, elevated the consumer experience, drove innovation and built a strong leadership team," Windlass said.

Welcoming Rao, Windlass said his experience across global consumer and retail markets made him well-positioned to lead the company through its next phase of growth.

"We are delighted to welcome Sanjay to Bata India. His versatile background, proven track record, and deep understanding of consumer and retail markets make him well-suited to lead the company into its next phase of growth, with a strong focus on consumer relevance, product strength, and long-term value creation," he said.

Bata India said further details regarding the leadership transition would be disclosed in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements.

