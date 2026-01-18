From reform to foresight: World Governments Summit 2026 launches new global awards

The World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026 has announced a new set of global initiatives aimed at recognising government reform, ministerial leadership and policy innovation. In partnership with PwC Middle East, the Summit launched the third edition of the Global Ministers Survey and the ninth edition of the Best Minister Award. At the same time, WGS unveiled the Most Reformed Government Global Award, introduced for the first time in partnership with EY.

The announcements were made in the presence of Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation. During the ceremony, Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Vice Chair of the World Governments Summit Organisation, signed a cooperation agreement with Hani Ashkar to launch the ninth edition of the Best Minister Award.

Al Roumi also signed a separate cooperation agreement with Firas Qoussous, EY Partner – Client and Industries, to introduce the inaugural Most Reformed Government Global Award. In addition, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Vice Chair of the World Governments Summit Organisation, signed another agreement with Ashkar to launch the third edition of the Global Ministers Survey.

Most Reformed Government Global Award

The newly launched Most Reformed Government Global Award recognises governments that have implemented critical, measurable reforms across institutional structures, processes and policies, delivering tangible economic value while strengthening transparency and citizen trust.

The award is designed to champion governance excellence, accountability and quality service delivery, and to highlight transformative, scalable innovations that are evidence-based and data-driven. It evaluates reforms based on efficiency, responsiveness to challenges and measurable social impact, while encouraging continuous improvement and knowledge exchange across the public sector.

Launched under the World Governments Summit, the award is described as the first of its kind globally, consolidating key dimensions of public sector excellence — transparency and accountability, governance, digital transformation, citizen-centric innovation and system-wide contribution — into a single global benchmark.

Global Ministers Survey

The Global Ministers Survey aims to capture insights from ministers around the world on the most pressing global challenges, serving as a platform for dialogue, collaboration and coordinated responses.

The findings of the survey play a central role in identifying development priorities and shaping public policy, while enabling governments to work together on more effective, forward-looking solutions to shared global challenges.

Best Minister Award

The Best Minister Award honours ministers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership by navigating complex challenges through digital solutions, advanced technology and future-ready strategies.

The award highlights successful, scalable initiatives that have delivered positive social impact through resilience, readiness, innovation and foresight. It also underscores a strong commitment to governance quality and transparency, while recognising ministers who inspire peers and service providers, fostering a culture of innovation and knowledge exchange.

'Transformative milestones'

Speaking on the launch, Al Roumi said the Best Minister Award reflects the Summit's core mission. "The Best Minister Award recognises government leaders who have achieved transformative milestones that helped enhance public service efficiency and ensure the sustainability of government policy."

Rami Nazer, Clients and Markets Leader and EMEA Government & Public Sector Leader at PwC Middle East, said: "The World Governments Summit continues to serve as a valuable platform for governments to exchange ideas and shape the future of public service. PwC is proud to support this mission through our long-term engagement with the Summit and through initiatives such as the Global Ministers Survey."

Mona Abou Hana, Chief Corporate and Network Officer at PwC Middle East, added: "At its core, effective government is built on people, leadership and capability. We are proud of our partnership with the World Governments Summit, the thought leaderships we publish, as well as the various initiatives we engage on, which help strengthen these foundations and support governments in navigating growing complexity and delivering meaningful outcomes for communities."

From EY, Qoussous said: "At EY, we believe transformation is the cornerstone of progress. Around the world, governments face complex challenges that demand bold, innovative action." He added: "The Most Reformed Government Global Award honors those who lead with vision, implement impactful reforms, and set new benchmarks for governance excellence. EY is proud to partner with the World Government Summit to celebrate these trailblazers who are shaping a better working world for all."