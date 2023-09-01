'Gadar 2', 'OMG 2', 'Jailer' help PVR Inox record box office revenue of Rs 532 cr, highest-ever monthly admissions in August

Premium cinema exhibitor PVR Inox has posted highest-ever monthly admissions and Box Office (BO) month of all time in August 2023. The company in a statement said it has recorded a gross box office revenue of Rs 532 crore. In August, the multiplex achieved a footfall of nearly 190 lakh.

The company said the achievement was driven by Hindi films including Gadar 2, OMG2, Dreamgirl 2, Tamil movie Jailer alongside of July films -- Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and Hollywood’s Oppenheimer.

The exhibitor welcomed 13 lakh viewers and made revenue of Rs 41.4 crore only on August 15, 77th Independence Day that surpassed previous record of achieving the highest ever admissions and box office in a single day in quick succession.

On the same weekend, the company had also witnessed highest ever daily and weekend admissions and BO collections with 33.6 lakh guests & earned box office revenue of more than Rs 100 crore.

“This record-breaking outcome reaffirms that the consumer love for experiencing movies in an immersive, life-size cinematic environment is as great as ever. It is also an undeniable representation of cinemas being the ultimate place to be part of a shared experience. It serves as a powerful affirmation of the exhibition industry’s robustness and vitality,” the company added.

In a statement, PVR Inox said, “In a single day across our circuit on August 13, 2023, we entertained 12.8 lakh guests and earned gross box-office revenue of INR39.50 crore. The weekend of August 11-13 was also the biggest weekend ever in the company’s history. We welcomed 33.6 lakh guests at our cinemas and earned gross box-office revenue of ~INR100+ crore. This record-setting result validates consumers’ enthusiasm for experiencing films in an immersive, larger than life, the cinematic environment is as strong as ever.”

Earlier it was reported, the management of the company had said that even the smallest movie has done well in the first quarter.

Ajay Bijli and Nitin Sood said that the company saw strong growth in ticket price while it is further looking for a growth of 6-8 percent in FY24. In the current financial year, PVR Inox is expecting revenue of around Rs 7,000 crore.

Shares of PVR INOX shares were trading at Rs 1,781.5 at 1 PM on September 1. The stock has given 23 per cent returns since January 1.

In Q1 2023-24, the company reported a loss of Rs 82 crore compared to a profit of Rs 53 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the company increased 33 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,305 crore in the April-to-June quarter.

PVR INOX has 1,708 screens across 361 properties in 115 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

