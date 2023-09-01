Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's advance booking opens: Over 41,000 tickets for day 1 sold in less than 2 hours

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan is one of the most awaited Bollywood movies of the year. The Atlee directorial, featuring SRK and Nayanthara as lead pair, is scheduled to release on September 7, 2023.

Ahead of the film's release, the makers have announced that the advance bookings for the movie have been opened in India. "Aapki aur meri bekraari khatam huyi! Advance Bookings for Jawan are now live. So Book your tickets now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," the film's production banner Red Chillies Entertainment wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Aapki aur meri bekraari khatam huyi!

Advance Bookings for Jawan are now live.

So Book your tickets now! https://t.co/B5xelUahHO#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/BLqKfzrsnD — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) September 1, 2023

While the advance bookings started at 10 am, 41,500 tickets were sold out for day one across leading chains in less than two hours, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said.

The advance booking starts a day after the makers released the official trailer of the film. "Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!! #JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," Shah Rukh posted on X on Thursday.

According to reports, the most expensive ticket of Jawan is priced at Rs 2,300 in Mumbai, while in Delhi, the costliest ticket is of Rs 2,400. The film is expected to gross Rs 125 crore across the globe on day one.

Trade Expert Atul Mohan in an exclusive chat with ETimes said, "The momentum thus far unequivocally indicates that 'Jawan' is poised to obliterate prior opening day records and etch its name in the annals of history. Preliminary projections suggest an extraordinary opening day earning of approximately Rs 70 crore from the Hindi belt, an additional Rs 20 crore from the southern market, and global total surpassing Rs 125 crore on day one alone."

Actor Deepika Padukone also makes a special appearance and she is seen wrestling Shah Rukh to the ground in one of the scenes. The main antagonist is played by Vijay Sethupathi. His character is Kalee, who describes himself as the "fourth largest weapons dealer in the world".

"Jawan" also stars Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in key roles. It is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Also Read: ‘Dream Girl 2’ box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film inches closer to Rs 70 cr mark

Also Read: ‘Gadar 2’ box office collection: Sunny Deol's film set to enter Rs 500 crore club