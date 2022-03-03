Gaming platform WinZO ropes in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

Gaming platform WinZO has announced the onboarding of two-time World Cup winning captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador.

The gaming brand has joined hands with the star cricketer to elevate awareness as well as engagement in social gaming and pave way to establish social/interactive gaming as the most preferred form of entertainment, the company stated.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni said, “Together with WinZO, we will strive to make this Indian brand become the global powerhouse of gaming and entertainment.”

Paavan Nanda, co-founder, WinZO said “Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the names that unite India in a true sense. Partnership with Mr. Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has proved himself to be a game changer, a composed leader and a winner surely resonates with the aspirations of the Indian youth and WinZO’s users.”

This announcement comes shortly after WinZO brought in YouTube sensations CarryMinati and Bhuvan Bam as its digital brand ambassadors.

The company also announced its association with movie ‘83’ as the sports brand partner. It also inked principal sponsorships with two major Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) teams, Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants, and associate sponsorship with Patna Pirates.

Also Read: Here's why oil at $100 could hurt energy transition to cleaner sources

Also Read: This multibagger Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock is on a roll; here’s why