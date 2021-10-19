Gati adds 100 line haul trucks; ramps up network to meet festive demand

Express distribution company Gati has ramped up its network capacity by 25 per cent by adding 100 line haul trucks to its innovative flexi network to connect the demand locations.



The additional trucks in the special flexible network based on the market and route dynamics, will connect key locations servicing demands. The network will reduce dwell time from existing 9 per cent to 5 percent.



Nineteen grid locations including Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Indore and Kolkata have been identified for the purpose.



Charles Devlin D’Costa, chief of Supply Chain Operations, Gati KWE said, “We are ready for the festival ride and meet the increased demand during the upcoming season. The network capacity will be enhanced by 20-25 percent while the workforce will be strengthened by at least 15 percent. We are planning to leverage at least 20 percent of existing facilities further to manage the peak season load.”



Gati with a network of 1,800 business partners have geared up for the big box deliveries of white goods and FMCG products. This is the third direct airline engagement of 2021, strengthening network connectivity to 34 commercial airports.



Amit Mande, Business & Operations head, Air Express & SCM at GATI-KWE, said, “ The company has a trained and dedicated operations team, having a presence at all prominent commercial airports working 24x7, 365 days with a focus on enhancing customer delight.”