Gautam Adani calls Navi Mumbai Airport a ‘living wonder’ ahead of Oct 8 launch

Navi Mumbai International Airport, one of India’s most anticipated infrastructure projects, is set to open its gates on October 8. Calling it “a monument shaped by thousands of hands and hearts,” Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, paid tribute to the people who built the project, from differently abled employees to engineers and construction workers.

In a heartfelt post on X, Adani said, “Ahead of the inauguration, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters, and guards who helped bring this vision to life. I felt the pulse of a living wonder.”

Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring this vision to life. I felt the pulse of a living wonder - a… pic.twitter.com/Uj7Ikue7vM — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 1, 2025

He added that the spirit of these workers would echo “through every takeoff and every step” as millions of flights and billions of passengers pass through the new hub.

The airport, managed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Private, is designed to handle 20 million passengers annually in its first phase. Key features include a 3,700-metre runway, modern passenger terminals, advanced ATC systems, and seamless integration with road, port, and industrial corridors.

Its location underscores its strategic importance: just 14 km from JNPT Port, 22 km from Taloja Industrial Area, 32 km from Thane, and 40 km from Bhiwandi. With its proximity to Mumbai and the new Trans Harbour Link, it is expected to significantly ease congestion at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The airport also cleared a key regulatory hurdle this week, receiving its Aerodrome Licence from DGCA. Airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have already announced their first routes from the facility, connecting to major domestic cities.

As the countdown begins, Navi Mumbai International Airport is poised to become not just a new transport hub, but also a symbol of modern India’s infrastructure ambition