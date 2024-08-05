Gautam Adani may hand over his empire to family by early 2030s, claims report

Gautam Adani has reportedly mapped out a succession plan. According to a Bloomberg report, Adani, 62, plans to step down at 70, transferring control of his empire to his sons and their cousins by "early 2030s".

Adani revealed his thoughts on the future of the conglomerate he built in an interview to the agency. BT could not independently verify the report.

Adani, during the interview, was posed a pivotal question to his two sons and two nephews: Should they divide the extensive Adani Group businesses and go their separate ways, or stay united? He gave them three months to decide. This was the first time Adani discussed his succession plans publicly, emphasizing the importance of a well-planned transition for the sustainability of the business.

"Succession is very, very important for business sustainability," he said, adding that he preferred an organic, gradual, and systematic transition.

Adani's sons, Karan and Jeet, along with cousins Pranav and Sagar, chose to run the group as a united family even after their father steps down. This decision aligns with the family's values and ensures continuity and stability for the Adani Group, which boasts a market capitalization of $213 billion across ten listed entities.

These entities span various sectors, including infrastructure, ports, shipping, cement, and solar energy.

According to Bloomberg, Adani's four heirs will be equal beneficiaries of the family trust, guided by a confidential agreement. This structure ensures that the family's legacy and business empire remain intact and continue to flourish under the next generation's leadership.

Karan Adani, who oversees the ports business, has ambitious plans for expansion. He told Bloomberg News, "The clear priority is that we keep expanding not just within India, but also in our neighboring countries." He envisions India as a potential alternative to global hubs like Dubai or Singapore, highlighting the group's commitment to growth and innovation.

As the Adani Group continues to diversify and expand, it also explores new ventures like digital lending through its super app, collaborates with major investors like GQG, IHC, and ADIA for Adani Energy Solutions, and plans to commission a petrochemical project by December 2026.