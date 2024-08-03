Adani Group-led Ambuja Cements announces Rs 1,600 cr investment for cement grinding unit in Bihar

Adani Group-led Ambuja Cements on Saturday it will invest Rs 1,600 crore to set up a 6 MTPA capacity Warisaliganj Cement Grinding Unit in Bihar. It would be its first venture in Bihar. The project will have three phases. The first phase of 2.4 MTPA will see an investment of Rs 1,100 crore and is targeted to be commissioned by December 2025.

Related Articles

"The project will be implemented in three phases with first phase of 2.4 MTPA at an investment of Rs. 1,100 crore is targeted to be commissioned by December 2025. Adequate provisioning of land for future expansion is in place which will be commissioned in due course at much lower capex," Ambuja Cements said in a statement.

The company said adequate provisioning of land for future expansion is in place and it will be commissioned in due course at a much lower capex. It added the plant is located in the Mosama village, Tehsil Warisaliganj, District Nawada, Bihar, the site is well-connected by road and rail, with Warisaliganj railway station 1 km away and SH-83 just 500 meters from the site.

The company said the project will meet the growing infrastructure needs of Bihar, aligning with priorities outlined in the Union Budget.

At the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said the investment is a testament to Bihar's growth potential.

Pranav Adani, MD (Agro, Oil & Gas) and director of Adani Enterprises, said the investment aligns with the state government's development programmes and the company's growth plans. "The cement industry is witnessing healthy volumes due to the government's infrastructure thrust and Ambuja Cements is well-positioned to support sustainable infrastructure development in the country."

The Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA) has allocated 67.9 acres of land for the cement unit. The company has confirmed that they have acquired the necessary environmental clearance for the project. The unit is expected to commence operations by December 2025.

Additionally, BIADA has designated 26.6 acres of land to Amubja Cements for another cement unit within the industrial area of Mahbal, Motipur, Muzaffarpur. The company mentioned that the environmental clearance for this project is currently in progress and construction is anticipated to commence soon.

In the Budget 2024, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced to sanction Rs 58,900 crore to Bihar, which includes Rs 26,000 crore for road projects, including the Patna-Purnia Expressway and the Buxar-Bhagalpur Expressway, a 2,400-MW power plant at a cost of Rs 21,400 crore in Pirpainti and Rs 11,500 crore for flood fighting. The Bihar government is expected to set up airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure in Bihar.

Sitharaman also announced corridor projects for the Vishnupad temple at Gaya and the Mahabodhi temple at Bodh Gaya, “modelled on the successful Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor”, besides “efforts to revamp the historic Nalanda University”. The idea is to transform them into “world-class pilgrim and tourist destinations”.