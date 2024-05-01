'Getting back to normal...': 3 months after stroke, Zerodha's Nithin Kamath makes first public appearance

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath made his first public appearance this Monday, three months after he suffered a mild stroke.

The 44-year-old was at the Zero1 fest where he spoke about health and wealth. He then took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that he was slowly getting back to normal.

"Slowly getting back to normal. At the Zero1 fest, talking about health and wealth with @nasdaily, JC @FITTRwithsquats, and @twitellectual," Kamath wrote.

Kamath in February had posted about the stroke. In a post on X, he said although he does not know what exactly caused it, he believed a combination of factors including his father's death, poor sleep, exhaustion and overworking could have triggered it. "Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out -any of these could be possible reasons," he said on X (formerly Twitter).

He added that he was better and can "read and write" now, adding that it would take least three to six months for complete recovery.

"I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery," he continued.

"I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count," the Zerodha Chief said alongside a photo collage of himself.

