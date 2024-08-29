Gillette India June quarter PAT jumps 26%

Personal care maker Gillette India reported a 26% increase in its profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. The Mumbai-based company witnessed its PAT rise to Rs 116 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 97 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year. GIL follows a July-June financial year.

During the three months period, GIL’s operating revenue inched up by 4% year-on-year to Rs 654 crore from Rs 620 crore. However, as its total expenses went down to Rs 495 crore from Rs 450.6 crore, the firm’s margins improved.

In the financial year July, 23 to June, 24, Gillette’s top-line growth was higher – at 6% year-on-year. Its operating revenue grew to Rs 2,633 crore, up from Rs 2,477 crore in the previous year. Net profit, however, expanded at a higher rate of 16% yoy – growing from Rs 355.7 crore to Rs 411.7 crore in the last financial year. According to the company, it managed to grow its revenue “despite a challenging operating and competitive environment.” Moreover, its net profit growth was attributed to “product innovation”, apart from the growth in sales.

It “was another strong performance by Gillette India, delivering a balanced top-line and bottom-line growth in the fiscal. These results were enabled by our teams’ superior execution of the integrated strategy which we remain committed to – a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization – all aimed at delivering sustainable, balanced growth and value creation,” says V Kumar, Managing Director, Gillette India Ltd. “This strategy is yielding consistent results for us, and therefore remains the right way forward as we step into the new fiscal year”, he further added.