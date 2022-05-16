GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 1219.05 cr; dividend of Rs 90 declared

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, also known as GSK Pharma, on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1219.05 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.33 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, as per GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals' BSE filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 809.63 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 744.43 crore a year ago, it added.

For the entire 2021-22, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1694.72 crore as against Rs 358.15 crore in the preceding fiscal, the filing said.

Its board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 90 per equity share on the face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2022. This includes a special dividend of Rs 60.

However, the Board's recommendation is subject to the approval of members at 97th Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, July 26. The dividend, if approved by the members will be paid on or after Wednesday, 27th July 2022.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 1,514.50 per scrip on BSE, up 1.42 per cent from its previous close.

