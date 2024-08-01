Goa-based Ochre Spirits aims to transform India's artisanal liquor market

A new wave of young brands is revolutionizing India's craft and artisanal spirits sector, drawing inspiration from the country's rich culinary heritage. Among these innovative ventures, Ochre Spirits is poised to make a significant impact. Founded by John Royerr, the company aims to become a major player in the premium craft spirits segment, aspiring to reach a market value of ₹100 crores within three years.

According to a report by Grand View Research, India's craft spirits market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.6% from 2024 to 2030. Ochre Spirits plans to capitalize on this growth by capturing over 10% of the premium craft spirits market within the next five years. The brand is also setting up India's first state-of-the-art artisanal spirits tasting room, the 'Ochre Experience Centre,' starting in Sinquerim, Goa, and expanding to cities like Gurugram, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pondicherry.

John Royerr, the founder of Ochre Spirits, shared his motivation with Business Today for launching the brand, stating, "The motivation behind Ochre Spirits was simple yet profound: we wanted to create something truly unique and refreshing in the liquor market. We envisioned Ochre Spirits as the perfect companion for life's everyday moments, a drink that turns the ordinary into a celebration."

Ochre Spirits is gaining attention with its diverse product range, including flavored gins and vodkas. The offerings include Peach and Cherry Vodka, Berry Vodka, Apricot and Plum Vodka, and exclusive gins like Saffron Gin and Rose and Raspberry Gin. Royerr emphasized the brand's commitment to innovation and quality, noting, "Our spirits, from Nutty Berry Rum to Peach & Cherry Vodka, are crafted to be enjoyed neat, with sparkling water, or in creative cocktails—no sugary mixers needed."

Reflecting on his transition from the beer industry to hard liquor, Royerr explained, "Transitioning from the beer industry to launching Ochre Spirits was influenced by several key factors. We aimed to create spirits that are less harsh and more flavorful, offering an appealing alternative to traditional hard spirits available in the market."

With stringent advertising regulations in India's liquor industry, Ochre Spirits focuses on engaging consumers directly through sampling events and leveraging digital platforms. Royerr highlighted the brand's strategy: "We focus on engaging consumers directly through sampling events at bars and pubs, allowing them to experience our unique flavors firsthand. Additionally, we leverage our digital presence by creating engaging content for our social media handles."

Ochre Spirits started as a self-funded venture but is now in the process of closing a pre-seed round of ₹3 crores, with commitments for 80% of the amount already secured. The brand is experiencing a growth rate of 35% month on month, and Royerr emphasized the company's focus on sustainable growth, saying, "We prioritize a sustainable business model. PAT (Profit After Tax) is the key metric we focus on, rather than pursuing revenue at any cost or burning through capital."

With its innovative approach and ambitious growth plans, Ochre Spirits is set to become a key player in India's craft and artisanal spirits market.