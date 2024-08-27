Godfrey Phillips family feud: Delhi Police question Apollo hospital for issuing two different discharge summaries for Samir Modi

Samir Modi vs Bina Modi: Delhi Police are questioning Apollo Hospital in the case of Samir Modi, executive director of Godfrey Phillips India, wherein the hospital has allegedly issued two different discharge summaries with two different dates of surgery.

As per the FIR, which India Today has a copy, the surgery years have been mentioned as 2019 and 2024 in the two different discharge summaries. The Delhi Police have asked Apollo Hospital to explain why and how two different summaries were issued.

Samir Modi has accused his mother, Bina, and other directors of conspiring to oust him from the board.

Last month, Delhi Police confirmed that Samir Modi was assaulted by Surendra Prasad, the personal security officer (PSO) of Bina Modi, the chairperson and managing director of the company.

After the development, PSO to Bina Modi had written to Delhi Police and filed a petition in Saket Court to investigate the allegation and a fresh evaluation of Samir Modi’s injury by a government hospital.

Manu Sharma, Counsel to the PSO of Bina Modi, said: “The normal practice is to prepare one discharge summary. However in this case there are two And even those two have different dates of surgery procedure. The CCTV footage negates the theory of assault. We have asked Delhi Police should investigate this by a government hospital."

Prasad had denied receiving any instructions from Bina Modi or Lalit Bhasin and stated this in writing.

In June, Samir Modi, the younger son of Bina and KK Modi, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the Delhi Police. He accused his mother, her Personal Security Officer (PSO), and directors from Godfrey Phillips of inflicting 'grievous hurt' upon him. Following this, he enlisted the legal representation of Vijay Aggarwal and pursued the matter in the Saket District Court. Through his advocate, Samir sought supervision over the investigation process, requested the preservation of CCTV footage and call records belonging to the accused parties, and advocated for the seizure of their mobile devices.

As per news reports, CCTV footage showed PSO Surendra Prasad obstructing Samir Modi, and medical records confirm that Samir Modi sustained grievous injuries. Consequently, charges under Sections 325 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt have been established.

While Bina Modi is Chairman of Modi Enterprises, overseeing prominent companies such as Godfrey Phillips. Samir Modi is an Executive Director at Godfrey Phillips and is involved in the boards of several other companies under the Modi Enterprises umbrella.

Despite his eligibility for reappointment, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) has advised against Samir Modi's continuation on the board, highlighting concerns regarding his behaviour, the perceived culture of disrespect, and the alleged propagation of false accusations.