Godrej Consumer's Vivek Gambhir highest paid FMCG CEO in FY19, HUL's Sanjiv Mehta comes a close 2nd

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) MD and CEO Vivek Gambhir was the highest-paid FMCG honcho in FY19 followed by HUL's Sanjiv Mehta, according to information from both the companies' annual reports.

While Gambhir received a total compensation of Rs 20.09 crore, Mehta took home Rs 18.88 crore. Both Godrej and HUL are amongst India's top FMCG players apart from biggies such as Nestle India, Dabur, Marico and Emami.

GCPL in its annual report for the year 2018-19 said that Gambhir got a total remuneration of Rs 20.09 crore which included perquisite value of stock grants exercised during the financial year. The ratio of his remuneration to median remuneration of employees stood at 311.26.

Mehta was the second-highest paid FMCG executive with Rs 18.88 crore in FY19. His pay package's ratio to median remuneration of HUL's employees was 194.

Nestle India's Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan was third with a package of Rs 11.09 crore, while the ratio of his remuneration to median pay of employees stood at 106. Nestle India follows the January to December fiscal.

Dabur India's whole-time director P D Narang was fourth in the list with a total remuneration of Rs 10,77,17,010, closely followed by the company's former CEO Sunil Duggal, who retired at the end of FY19, with a remuneration of Rs 10,74,27,074. The ratio of their remunerations to the median pay of the company's employees was 246.

Sixth in the list was Marico Ltd Managing Director and CEO Saugata Gupta with a total remuneration of Rs 9,21,91,648 in FY19. The ratio of his compensation to the median remuneration of employees was 97.51.

GCPL's Executive Chairperson Nishaba Godrej received a total remuneration of Rs 6,87,56,036 in FY19, coming seventh in the list, with the ratio of her pay to median remuneration of employees standing at 123.47.

Kolkata-based Emami Ltd's Executive Chairman R S Agarwal and whole-time director R S Goenka received Rs 6.54 crore each last fiscal, slotting in the eight spot, with the ratio of their remunerations to the median pay of employees standing at 219.26.

In terms of consolidated net sales, as per BSE records, HUL was way ahead of others in 2018-19 with Rs 39,310 crore, followed by Nestle India, which follows January-December fiscal, at Rs 11,292.27 crore.

GCPL was third with consolidated net sales of Rs 10,314.34 crore in FY19.

Dabur India posted consolidated net sales of Rs 8,533.05 crore, followed by Marico (Rs 7,334 crore) and Emami (Rs 2,692.94 crore).

(With inputs from PTI)