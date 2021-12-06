Godrej Properties to develop ultra-luxury housing project in Connaught Place

Real estate major Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) today announced it has entered into a joint venture with TDI group to develop an ultra-luxury residential project in Connaught Place, one of the most premium locations in the Central Business District of New Delhi.

When asked, a company spokesman refused to share the exact location of the upcoming real estate project in Connaught Place.

The project is estimated to have a developable potential of around 125,000 square feet saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations.

The company said the site is centrally located and offers excellent connectivity, well developed social and civic infrastructure with Delhi's best schools, hospitals, retail and commercial spaces nearby.

"As we continue to strengthen our presence in Delhi, we are happy to add this project in one of downtown Delhi's most desirable locations. This will be our third project in Delhi and further expands our presence across India's leading cities," said Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties.

Kamal Taneja, Managing Director, TDI InfraCorp, said, "We are proud to be associated with Godrej Properties to deliver this uber-luxury project and we look forward to this association".

As per the company, Godrej Properties had emerged as the largest developer in India by the value and volume of residential sales achieved in FY21.

The Godrej Properties stock is trading at Rs 2,002.50, down Rs 17.60 or 0.87 per cent, as compared to the previous session close of Rs 2,020.10 on the NSE.

