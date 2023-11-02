Google sacks woman after 18 years of service, here's her LinkedIn post seeking new job

This year has been a really tough one, especially for the IT sector and its employees, as they have been through several layers of layoffs in the past several months. Some of them even came forward to share their ordeal on social media. Recently, a Google employee who was working with the company for the past 18 years was fired during the latest round of layoffs.

She talked about the same in one of her LinkedIn posts, giving an update on her employment status; she requested people in her network to help her with any new opportunity. Rita, who was working as a manager at Google, shared in the post that she had been working at Google for 18 years and was laid off recently. She also mentioned that she is looking for opportunities in human resources, talent acquisition or career development fields.

“After almost 18 years, I was a part of the recent layoffs at Google. I am looking for a new role in Human Resources, Talent Acquisition or Career Development in both industry and academia. Thank you in advance for any connections, advice, or opportunities you can offer. If interested in my resume, feel free to message me!” she wrote.

This is not the first time that a fired Google employee has shared their layoff story on a social media platform. Previously, several laid-off employees have shared their ordeal on the job search platform and requested people's support in finding a new opportunity.

In September, Google decided to lay off hundreds of members from its global recruiting team, and Rita Papaleo Ruiz from Cranford, New Jersey, was among them. During the time Google announced the layoff in their Human Resources department, the IT major said that this layoff was not a part of their wider layoff, and they further added that they would retain a significant majority of the team for hiring critical roles.

Google also said that the company will be helping the layoff-affected employees find new roles within the company and somewhere else.

