H&M to open store in Connaught Place

Swedish fashion retailer H&M will be open its store in Connaught Place on 26th August, 2016.

Located in the heart of New Delhi's commercial business district, the new H&M store will be situated in a heritage building in the inner circle of Connaught Place. The 28,000 sq. feet store will be spread over two levels, a press release from the company said.

The new store has been designed envisioning the vicinity's colonial character and glorious history, the release said.

"I am extremely proud that we are opening our first high street location at such a landmark destination in Delhi. The iconic buildings and city centre will serve as an exciting environment for customers to explore H&M's offering of fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way", elaborated Janne Einola, Country Manager, H&M India .

After opening in Mumbai at High Street Phoenix, H&M will be arriving at Pheonix Market City Kurla, Phoenix Marketcity Mall in Pune and Express Avenue Mall in Chennai later this year.