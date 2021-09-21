Hatti Kaapi raises Rs 10 crore, plans to expand to over 200 outlets

Hatti Kaapi a Bengaluru-based coffee brand, has raised Rs 10 crore in a pre-A series funding round, led by BlueWolf Capital, Investribe, Kochi Holdings and CreedCap Asia. The company said it will use the capital to expand the brand’s retail and cloud footprint to over 200 stores from the existing 115 outlets.

“The fund will also be used to scale up its ready-to-use product portfolio under the 'Six Seconds' line of products on both online and offline channels. This latest infusion of capital accentuates Hatti Kaapi's strong business model and robust long-term business continuity plan which has helped the brand secure substantial funding even in these challenging times,” the company said in a release.

Hatti Kaapi Chairman and Managing Director US Mahendar said the food and beverage industry is one of the worst affected sectors due to COVID-19 pandemic and being one of the top performers in its segment, Hatti Kaapi also had to bear the brunt of COVID forced shutdowns.

“Thus, this fresh round of capital infusion through fundraising makes it more special. It showcases our understanding of the ground realities and the agility to adapt to the changing scenario,” he added.

Hatti Kaappi started its business in 2009 with its very first store in Gandhi Bazaar, Bengaluru. Since then, the company has grown to have a presence across nine cities with 115 exclusive outlets.

