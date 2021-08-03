HCCB wins 'Responsible Corporate Citizen Award' at IRIM challenge

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) on Tuesday said it has received the 'Responsible Corporate Citizen Award' at the India Green Manufacturing Challenge 2021 conducted by the International Research Institute of Manufacturing (IRIM).

The award was conferred to HCCB for its work in the field of green manufacturing, community development and corporate governance, and for adopting methods of green process and sustainability.

The company also won 7 gold awards conferred to its two factories in Bidadi (near Bengaluru) and one each in Sanand and Goblej (near Ahmedabad), Khordha (near Bhubaneshwar), Ameenpur (near Hyderabad), and Guntur (near Vijayawada).

The award is based on an onsite assessment against 15 indicators of green manufacturing barometer. The gold awards are based on a 200 to 800 points rating scale out of which factories scoring more than 700 points qualify for gold.

Commenting on the awards, HCCB CEO Neeraj Garg said, "As a company it has been our endeavour to go beyond the norms to strengthen our safety culture and ensure optimum utilisation of resources such as water, energy, packaging materials, effluent management, and asset utilisation. We are continuing to invest in our factories despite a very challenging pandemic situation."

HCCB is one of the largest FMCG companies in the country. It manufactures, packages and sells several beverages, including Minute Maid, Maaza, SmartWater, Kinley, Thums Up, Sprite and Coca-Cola.

