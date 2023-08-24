HCLTech joins hands with AWS to strengthen AI suite, will train 50,000 engineers on Amazon CodeWhisperer

Indian IT services company HCLTech announced in an exchange filing that they have collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) at the company and by enterprises globally. This collaboration is expected to expand the company's AI services suite.

Prabhakar Appana, Senior Vice President and Head of AWS Ecosystem Business Unit at HCLTech, said, “GenAI is a powerful technology that has the potential to revolutionise industries. By collaborating with AWS, we bring to our clients the latest GenAI capabilities to accelerate innovation and establish a robust global AI economy.”

As part of the collaboration, HCLTech intends to use Amazon CodeWhisperer with over 50,000 HCLTech engineers, cloud practitioners and developers to build secure applications and leverage AI responsibly, internally and for clients, the company said in a statement.

Moreover, the IT major also noted that the collaboration aims to empower enterprises to harness the power of AWS’s advanced GenAI portfolio that includes Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Titan, AWS Trainium and AWS Inferentia.

HCLTech will integrate its ADvantage Cloud platform for automated mass application migration to cloud with Amazon CodeWhisperer, enabling automated rehosting, refactoring and re-platforming treatments with a centralised dashboard to monitor and plan migrations.

HCLTech offers a unique set of end-to-end AI capabilities from chip development to business process optimisation. Leveraging strategic partnerships with AWS and many others, HCLTech is paving the way for the adoption of GenAI across industries, Appana added.

It is worth noting that previously HCLTech announced similar partnerships with Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Furthermore, other major Indian IT players like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and others have also announced similar partnerships to expand their AI suite.

As previously reported by Business Today, the shift towards generative AI has also brought in a need for skilled professionals, and IT companies are leading this transition.