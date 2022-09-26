Hero Electric to set up Rs 1200 crore electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Rajasthan  

Two-wheeler maker Hero Electric will set up a mega electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant with an investment of Rs 1200 crore in Rajasthan, the company said on Monday. The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government at the Invest Rajasthan summit, according to news agency IANS.

The proposed unit will be located in Salarpur industrial region in the Alwar district. The production is expected to start by the end of 2023.

Hero Electric MD Naveen Munjal said that this manufacturing facility is part of the company's capacity enhancement to boost EV adoption across India. The unit, he said, will allow the state to spearhead a clean mobility solution shift and promote ecological tourism practices.

The two-wheeler major said that the proposed facility will manufacture all the current and upcoming bikes.

"Greenfield facility of this mega-size and large budget gives us the opportunity to introduce very energy efficient green manufacturing processes with a healthy blend of automation using robotic arms and the nimble-fingered skills of the local artisan workforce, using the clean solar energy that state provides," said CEO Sohinder Gill said.

In a separate development, Hero MotoCorp recently announced that it has entered into a collaboration with HPCL to establish charging infrastructure for EVs in the country. As a part of the initiative, the companies will set up charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles across the country, thereby providing a fillip to mass mobility’s transition towards an electrified future.

The two companies will first establish charging infrastructure at HPCL’s existing network of nationwide energy stations, with the likelihood of subsequently broadening the collaboration for supplementary business opportunities.

The company last week also announced that it had increased the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters by Rs 1,000. However, the exact quantum of increase will vary by model and market.

