Business Today
Hero Motocorp Board appoints Harley Davidson dealmaker Niranjan Gupta as CEO

Niranjan Gupta has been elevated from his current designation of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Head-Strategy and M&A. 

The motorcycle and scooter maker Hero Motocorp has appointed Niranjan Gupta as its CEO. Gupta’s appointment will come into effect from May 1, 2023. He has been elevated from his current designation of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Head-Strategy and M&A. Niranjan has played a pivotal role in Hero Motocorp’s partnerships with global brands like Harley Davidson and Zero Motorcycles, according to an exchange filing.

The filing read, “Over the past six years, Niranjan has more than 25 years of rich leadership experience in finance, mergers & acquisition, supply chain and strategy roles across business sectors including consumer goods, metals and mining, and automobiles.”

Gupta is also serving on the boards of Ather Energy, HMCL Colombia, and HMC MM Auto Private Limited. He also spent three years at Vedanta and 20 years at Unilever all over the world before joining Hero MotoCorp.

Commenting on Gupta’s elevation as the CEO, Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman and Whole-time Director Dr Pawan Munjal said, “His elevation to the role of CEO is a testimony to the robust succession planning process we have put in place within the company. The Board looks forward to his contribution in realising the full potential of Hero MotoCorp as a winning business which delivers long-term growth and value for all its stakeholders.”

Gupta said that the company’s focus under his leadership will be on global; expansion, premium segment, and electric mobility. He stated, “The journey hereon is going to be even more exciting with a focus on global expansion, premium segment, and electric mobility.”

Hero Motocorp shares are currently trading at 2,303.35 apiece at the BSE, 2.40 per cent up from the previous market close.

Published on: Mar 31, 2023, 8:29 AM IST
