Hero MotoCorp signs Virat Kohli as its latest brand ambassador

Hero MotoCorp, market leader of the two-wheeler segment announced on Tuesday that it has signed up Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli, as its latest brand ambassador. Kohli will bat for the company with Hero MotoCorp's campaign for the new Xtreme 200R premium motorcycle. The company, however, has not disclosed the tenure or value of his endorsement contract.

"Millions of young boys and girls of my generation have grown up riding Hero motorcycles and scooters and it is, therefore, a unique and special feeling to associate with this brand," said Kohli.

Hero MotoCorp Chairman, MD and CEO Pawan Munjal explained why Virat Kohli was their pick for the face of the company. He said that Kohli represents the youth of today, fears nothing and aims for the pinnacle - attributes that have always defined Hero. "Brand Hero stands for trust, excellence and resilience - the qualities that truly personifies the charisma of Virat as a global icon," he added.

Hero MotoCorp also has had a long association with cricket. It was been one of the global partners of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the past. Hero MotoCorp is currently the title sponsor of the biggest T20 tournament in the Caribbean - Hero Caribbean Premier League (Hero CPL).

The campaign coincides with the start of the nationwide retail sales of the Xtreme 200R that starts from Wednesday. The Xtreme 200R is priced at Rs 89,900 (ex-showroom Delhi).

(With PTI inputs; edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)