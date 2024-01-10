Hiranandani Group’s Yotta G1 Cloud Data Centre begins operations in GIFT City

Hiranandani Group’s Yotta Data Services has made its Yotta G1 data centre operational in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT city) in Gandhinagar. The data centre will help meet the digital needs of customers, who may be located within GIFT City or anywhere in the world. According to Yotta, this data centre will deliver fault-tolerant facility infrastructure, high-performance Cloud computing and storage infrastructure, advanced physical and cyber security, connectivity, and sustainability.

G1 represents an investment of more than Rs 500 crore over five years across critical non-IT and IT/Cloud /AI compute infrastructure. The data centre has a capacity of over 350 high-density racks and 2 Mw power (which can be scaled further as per demand).

Darshan Hiranandani, Co-founder and Chairman, Yotta Data Services, said, “The state of Gujarat, with GIFT City, has been at the forefront of providing a viable and sustainable platform for global businesses to set up base in India. The setting up of the IFSC zone is a further testament to their vision for financial services companies. We are proud to support this vision of the Gujarat government with a state-of-the-art data centre within the IFSC zone, providing the latest and best in cutting-edge technologies to help businesses set up and scale their businesses while also adhering to all regulatory requirements.”

According to Yotta, for the large global enterprises operating in the GIFT City IFSC zone, the G1 data centre functions as a potential data embassy, whereby their data stored is subject to the laws and regulations of their home country, thus allowing them to maintain sovereignty over their data, even when stored in India. By storing data in a physically different location, global enterprises can ensure continuity of operations in case of major disruptions within their borders. The data centre’s location also ensures compliance with the IFSC regulations, providing businesses in the zone with distinct advantages like free foreign exchange convertibility, a liberalised regulatory environment, and business-friendly policies. It also helps enterprises adhere to IFSC's compliance requirements, including being mandated to host their data within the IFSC zone.

Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, MD & CEO, Yotta Data Services, said, “Yotta’s G1 marks a pivotal milestone in delivering high-end data centre, Cloud, AI compute, storage, connectivity and cybersecurity services to enterprises both on a global and local scale in the Gujarat region. Besides serving the domestic enterprises within and outside GIFT City, our data centre shall serve as a potential data embassy for global enterprises, enabling them to adhere to their respective country’s laws while offering a dependable and secure locale for offshore data storage.”

G1 is Yotta’s fifth data centre in the country; two others are located in Navi Mumbai and Greater Noida and are part of hyper scale campuses.

Also Read : ArcelorMittal to build world's single largest steel manufacturing site at Hazira by 2029, says Lakshmi Mittal