'Hopefully, not another Indian company': Hindenburg leaves everyone guessing about who it'll target next after Adani

Soon after the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research announced it will bring up another big report shortly, Twitter users wondered if other Indian company will be targeted after Adani. Some users stated that they hope the short-seller publishes a report about the American banking system or some Chinese company.

Hindenburg Research tweeted Thursday that it is coming with yet another report without giving out many details. Hindenburg tweeted, “New report soon– another big one.”

A Twitter user said that he hopes Hindenburg does not target any Indian company this time around. The user tweeted, “Hopefully not another Indian company! This time do a Chinese one for a change.” Another user who goes by the username Baalo Sahab on Twitter replied and said they have covered Chinese companies previously.

They did so many Chinese companies before :) March 23, 2023

Another user put in words what everyone on Indian Twitter side appears to be thinking: “The US short seller Hindenburg Research has tweeted that it is coming out with another big report. The question is, which company is it this time?”

The U.S. short seller #HindenburgResearch has tweeted that it is coming out with another big report.



The question is, which company is it this time? #Hindenburg pic.twitter.com/sXozdEquwk — Amit Bhawani 🇮🇳 (@amitbhawani) March 23, 2023

“Hold onto your hats because the latest breaking news is hot off the press! We've just received word that Hindenburg research, is about to drop a bombshell report. And the big question on everyone's mind is: will it be an Indian company in their crosshairs? #HindenburgReport," said another user.

Hold onto your hats because the latest breaking news is hot off the press! We've just received word that #Hindenburg #research, is about to drop a bombshell report. And the big question on everyone's mind is: will it be an Indian company in their crosshairs? #HindenburgReport pic.twitter.com/p42O2aaUqZ — karan bhojwani (@karanzeus) March 23, 2023

“Hindenburg Research saying new report coming. Hope this time they write something about American banking system. What do you think???” tweeted a research analyst.

Hindenburg Research Saying New Report Coming .



Hope this time they write something about American Banking System



What do You Think ??? — Sanchi Arora | Bullish India 🇮🇳 (@bullish_india) March 23, 2023

Here's what others are saying:

i am sure it's a US company / bank? — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) March 23, 2023

It will be on Indian companies only. Nothing on US banks or Swiss Banks — Devroop Dhar (@DevroopD) March 23, 2023

If it's that the US Regional Banks are bust, you're late. — piker (@somniummortus) March 22, 2023

Let me guess, it’s the US banking system — derekL (@dkrazey) March 22, 2023

Don't you guys think that you actually missed a huge opportunity to make money by not publishing reports on -

-Silicon valley bank

-republic bank

-signature bank

-credit Suisse

And many more us and Americans giants ...

U guys missed a lot of opportunities in last 20 days ,were… — The Corporate Soldiers 🔊 (@corporatesoldr) March 23, 2023

Hindenburg Research had released a scathing report on billionaire Gautam Adani and the ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group in January-end this year, which led to a bloodbath in its shares and wiped off investor wealth worth billions. The short-seller accused Adani Group of indulging in accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

Even though the Adani Group has denied all these allegations, Gautam Adani lost around $61.7 billion of his wealth on a year-to-date basis. Adani was worth $58.90 billion on Wednesday, much lesser than $150 billion in September 2022.

Also read: Hindenburg to release new report, 'another big one' it says

Also WATCH | M&M, Kotak Bank, other stocks to watch on March 23, 2023

Also read: After triggering selloff in Adani group shares, short-seller Hindenburg says 'new report' soon

Also WATCH | Hurun Global Rich List 2023: Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Radha Vembu, Byju Raveendran under the limelight