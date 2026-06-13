How ONGC is becoming an integrated energy company?

ONGC, the country’s largest oil and gas producer, is working on decarbonisation levers are part of its energy transition roadmap and on path towards becoming an integrated energy company for the next 25 years.

Its transition roadmap is structured across three horizons, with cumulative committed investment of approximately Rs 2 lakh crore by 2038.These include energy efficiency, flare reduction, renewables, green hydrogen, green ammonia, compressed biogas, offshore wind, pumped storage and carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

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The transition journey of the oil and gas major looks at low hanging fruits for early results. In the short term, up to 2030, it is focusing on areas that can deliver credible and measurable impact early.

This includes 3.89 GW of renewables, 25 compressed biogas plants, 0.5 GW offshore wind, 1 GW pumped storage, and energy efficiency and flare reduction across our assets. This is also the phase in which the company intends to deliver 50% absolute emissions reduction milestone.

The medium-term phase, from 2030 to 2035, takes it deeper into newer energy systems, including green hydrogen and green ammonia, additional renewable capacity, further offshore wind, pumped storage, and our first CCUS capacity.

The long-term phase, leading up to 2038, is where the system comes together through further offshore wind, continued renewable build-out, additional green hydrogen and ammonia, and CCUS expansion. This is the phase in which ONGC aims to deliver operational Net Zero for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions.

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Ratnesh Kumar, Executive Director, ONGC says this is not a portfolio diversification exercise.

“It is the deliberate construction of an integrated energy company for the next 25 years. For me, the central idea is simple: ONGC must remain reliable, responsible and forward-looking. Energy security and sustainability are the same goal, viewed across two different timeframes,” he says.