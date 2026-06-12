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Vedanta demerger: Listing date out for Oil & Gas, Power, Aluminium and Iron & Steel firms

Vedanta demerger: Listing date out for Oil & Gas, Power, Aluminium and Iron & Steel firms

Shares of Vedanta rose on Friday, as the four of its demerged businesses shall begin trading on Indian stock exchanges on Monday, June 15, completing restructuring process.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jun 12, 2026 9:42 AM IST
Vedanta demerger: Listing date out for Oil & Gas, Power, Aluminium and Iron & Steel firmsAI-generated image for representational purpose only

Shares of Vedanta jumped more than 3 per cent to Rs 314.80 on Friday, as the four of its demerged businesses shall begin trading on Indian stock exchanges on Monday, June 15, completing the demerger and restructuring process. The four companies set to make their stock market debut are Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Power and Vedanta Iron & Steel.

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The listing will allow investors to separately value some of Vedanta Group’s largest businesses. The company has said the move is aimed at unlocking shareholder value and giving greater operational focus to each vertical. First announced in 2023, the demerger has now led to the creation of five standalone listed entities, including the residual Vedanta Ltd.
 

Listing details
The shares of the four demerged entities will take part in a special pre-open session meant for newly listed companies before regular trading begins. The stocks will also remain in the trade-for-trade segment (T-segment) for first 10 trading days, which means that the circuit filter shall remain 5 per cent on both directions and intra-day buying and selling is prohibited in the counter.

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Under the approved scheme, shareholders who held Vedanta shares on the record date of May 1, 2026, shall be receiving one share each in the four new companies for every one share of Vedanta they owned. Vedanta Ltd will continue to remain listed and will house the base metals business, including its stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd.


Business verticals
Vedanta Aluminium Metal will house the group’s aluminium operations, including its stake in Bharat Aluminium Company. Vedanta Oil & Gas will contain the Cairn oil and gas business. Vedanta Power will focus on the group’s power generation assets, while Vedanta Iron & Steel will house the iron ore and steel operations.
 

Why the market is watching
The June 15 listing is expected to draw close attention from investors as it will provide the first market-based valuation for the individual businesses after the demerger. Market participants will also watch whether the standalone structure helps attract sector-specific investors and improves capital allocation. The restructuring is part of chairman Anil Agarwal’s strategy of creating focused businesses.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 12, 2026 9:42 AM IST
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