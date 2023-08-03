HP focuses on hybrid work environment across product line-up

HP Inc., the market leader in consumer and commercial PC segments, is reorienting the focus of its product line-up towards a hybrid work environment. Acknowledging that hybrid work is here to stay, HP is fuelling India’s market growth and innovation for seamless operations anywhere, anytime through a range of hybrid work solutions.

“Hybrid isn’t just about the form. And it’s not about working from home. From our point of view, hybrid is the workforce, which includes where consumers want to work and what kind of work they will do,” says Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India. He adds, “In this transformative era of hybrid work, power has shifted from employers to employees, reshaping work habits and expectations. We recognise the importance of putting employees first, empowering them with the right technology and tools to collaborate seamlessly and achieve work-life balance. By prioritising their well-being and productivity, we lay the foundation for sustainable business growth in this new landscape.”

Believing PCs are the foundation of modern productivity and connectivity, HP has launched its Dragonfly G4 laptop that exemplifies hybrid work, empowering professionals with the freedom to collaborate and create, unrestricted by location. For instance, the laptop supports a nano SIM slot for on-the-go connectivity. While it features a 5MP camera with a wider 88° field-of-view, it also supports Multi-Camera Experience, with dual video streams and a camera switching feature. Auto Camera Select intelligently tracks the user’s face and selects the appropriate camera for a seamless video experience. There is also an option to share whiteboards or physical documents easily with HP Keystone Correction.

“We fully embrace the hybrid work model as a modern way of working. We believe it can bring positive change to the workplace. As professionals embrace flexibility in their work arrangements, PCs have become essential tools for staying connected and productive,” adds Bedi.

US-headquartered HP is the market leader in India, with a 33.8% market share in the first quarter of this year as per IDC. Commercial comprises around 60% share of the overall business for HP, while the consumer category contributes around 40%. Even during the current headwinds of declining PC sales, HP is witnessing constant demand from both consumers as well as the commercial segment. HP had introduced ‘pay in instalment’ options, which have worked well in the consumer segment. The company has performed strongly in the commercial notebook category as well, clocking a share of 34.7%, the highest amongst all its counterparts as per IDC Q123 report.