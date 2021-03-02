Hurun Global Rich List 2021: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw richest Indian woman entrepreneur

Biocon's founder and managing director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is the richest Indian female entrepreneur, according to Hurun Global Rich List 2021. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's wealth rose by 41 per cent to $4.8 billion. Shaw's wealth rose due to growth in the pharmaceuticals sector in 2020.

The pharma tycoon was followed closely by the Godrej heir Smita V Crishna at $4.7 billion. The third female entrepreneur from India to feature on this list was the wife of Lupin founder Desh Bandhu Gupta, Manju Desh Bandhu Gupta whose net worth is currently $3.3 billion.

UVS' chairperson Leena Gandhi Tewari ($2.1 billion), Zoho Corporation's majority stakeholder Radha Vembu ($1.7 billion), wife of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories G Anuradha ($1.5 billion), wife of JK chairman Kavita Yadupati Singhania ($1.4 billion), Thermax's majority stakeholder Anu Aga ($1.1 billion), managing director of Hero Fincorp Renu Munjal ($1.1 billion) and daughter of the founder of Pidilite Kalpana Apurva Parekh ($1 billion) are among other Indian female entrepreneurs who featured on the Hurun Global List.

India has risen to the third rank and boasts of a total of 177 billionaires after the addition of 40 billionaires, as per this list. Sectors like healthcare, consumer goods and chemicals proved to be the most profitable ones amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they led the way with 37, 26 and 19 billionaires each.

Talking about the potential of Asian entrepreneurs and markets, the Hurun Report chairman and chief researcher Rupert Hoogewerf said, "Asia has, for the first time in perhaps hundreds of years, more billionaires than the rest of the world combined. Wealth creation is moving to Asia." Asia, which comprises 60 per cent of the global population, accounted for 51 per cent of the billionaires and 45 per cent of the total wealth of the Hurun Global Rich List.