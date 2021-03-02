Elon Musk richest person in the world, Mukesh Ambani wealthiest Indian

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, followed by Amazon's Jeff Bezos at the second position. Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani is the richest Indian and is ranked eighth globally.

A total of 412 new billionaires were addded to take the total number of billionaires in the world to 3,228, as per the Hurun Global Rich List 2021. While China had the maximum number of billionaires at 1,058, US was second with 696 billionaries. India was third on the list, adding 40 billionaries to take the total count to 177.

The list pegged Ambani's total wealth at $83 billion. "Mumbai-based Ambani, 63, saw his wealth up 24 per cent to $83bn, on the back of a surge in the value of energy and telecom giant Reliance. India's largest exporter, Reliance accounts for 8 per cent of the country's exports and 5 per cent of India's total revenues from customs and excise duty," Hurun said.

It said Reliance is planning a calculated shift to renewable energy and has decided to venture into the battery-making business ahead of the electric vehicle boom.