Hurun Rich List 2023: Jayshree Ullal surpasses Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella as richest Indian professional manager

The Hurun India Rich List 2023, which was released on Tuesday, has named Jayshree Ullal as the richest Indian professional manager. The CEO of Arista Networks has a net worth of Rs 20,800 crore, which is more than that of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Rs 7,500 crore) and Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Rs 5,400 crore).

Nadella was at the fourth spot of the Hurun Rich List, while Pichai did not feature in the top 5. He was ranked sixth behind Ullal, Thomas Kurian of Oracle (Rs 15,800 crore), World Bank's Ajaypal Singh Banga (Rs 7,600 crore), and Nadella.

Ullal was born in London and raised in India. Ullal's company Arista Networks is a computer networking firm, with a recorded revenue of nearly $4.4 billion in 2022, according to Forbes.

She studied at Delhi's Convent of Jesus and Mary School and then shifted to the US to pursue electrical engineering at San Francisco State University and engineering management at Santa Clara University in the United States.

She started her career with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and then worked with Fairchild Semiconductor, Ungermann-Bass and Crescendo Communications.

After Crescendo was acquired by Cisco in 1993, she became an employee at the company and reached one of the top positions during her tenure. She oversaw 20 mergers and acquisitions during her tenure at Cisco.

After 15 years at Cisco, Ullal joined Arista in 2008. As President and CEO of Arista for over a decade, she has been instrumental in the company’s expanding business and thought leadership position in cloud networking.

In 2014, Ullal led the company through a historically successful IPO as it went from zero to a multibillion-dollar business. She is also on the board of directors of Snowflake, a cloud computing company that went public in September 2020.

As per Forbes, Ullal owns a 2.4 per cent stake in Arista, a portion of which she has earmarked for her two children, niece, and nephew.

Earlier this year, Ullal also featured in the 2023 Forbes' 100 Richest Self-Made Women List.

Hurun Rich List 2023

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, has reclaimed the title of the richest Indian, surpassing Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, after he lost a substantial portion of his wealth due to the Hindenburg Research report, which was published in January this year.

Reliance Industries has made cumulative investments exceeding $150 billion in the last decade, surpassing any other corporation in India, the report said. During this period, Mukesh Ambani's wealth has surged from Rs 1.65 lakh crore in 2014 to nearly Rs 8.08 lakh crore in 2023, marking an impressive four-fold increase.

Gautam Adani (61), the chairman of Adani Group, slipped to the second position with a wealth of Rs 4.74 lakh crore. Cyrus S Poonawalla (82), the founder of Serum Institute of India, has maintained his position at number three, with a total wealth amounting to Rs 2.78 lakh crore as of 2023.

