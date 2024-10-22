'I was struck by his humility, grace and...': Nandan Nilekani recalls first meeting with Ratan Tata

Nandan Nilekani, the renowned Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist, has shared a heartwarming video about his first meeting with late industrialist Ratan Tata. The video, which has gone viral on social media, offers a glimpse into the personal relationship between two of India's most influential business leaders.

Nilekani reminisced about meeting Ratan Tata for the first time in 2001 when the famous industrialist visited Infosys' headquarters in Bengaluru. He described it as a privilege to be associated with Tata. Nilekani also shared a touching video made by Infosys to honor Ratan Tata's life, which includes memorable images of Tata with Infosys co-founders Narayana Murthy, Mohandas Pai, and Nilekani.

I first met Ratan Tata on his visit to @Infosys in 2001 . I was struck by his humility, grace and generosity. Many years later he invited me to cofound @AvantiFinance a Financial Inclusion platform for the next 100 million unserved and underserved households. It was a pleasure… https://t.co/Lml2nCjN7v — Nandan Nilekani (@NandanNilekani) October 21, 2024

During his visit in 2001, Tata planted a Tabebuia Rosea tree, which has now grown tall and strong. Infosys commented, "The plant has grown into a tree today, just like our shared purpose and vision. His legacy inspires us to pursue growth and innovation together." The video also featured a photo from the visitors' book, where Tata wrote, "A wonderful and invigorating experience. A sight of 'the new India.'"

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where he was being treated for a routine health check-up due to his age.