‘I don't know about breaking the Internet...’: The Ratan Tata you never knew

Ratan Tata’s public image has evolved significantly over the years. Once known as a sharp-minded industrialist navigating high-stakes boardroom battles and global acquisitions, he has recently shown a more personal side—one that few had seen before. This shift became especially evident in October 2019, when Tata made an unexpected move: he joined Instagram. “I don’t know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join you,” he wrote in his first post, signaling a new chapter in how he connected with the world.

Just three days later, his second post struck a deeply personal note. It featured a picture with his late dog, Tito, on what would have been the dog’s 14th birthday. The post went viral, drawing millions of followers who saw a side of Tata that few had known. His Instagram feed became a space for sharing old photos, memories from the Tata Group’s storied history, and, most endearingly, images of dogs—lots of them.

For many, this raised a question: Why would a corporate titan of Tata’s stature turn to Instagram? Unlike peers who might choose Twitter for engaging in public debates, Tata’s choice of Instagram allowed him to communicate without confrontation, sharing moments without the noise of arguments. His posts had a casual charm, like that of a favorite elder sharing stories with a new generation, a contrast to the polished, distant persona he had maintained for decades.

But beneath this social media transformation, there was another side to his story. Unlike many in India’s business world, Tata didn’t have a close-knit family network within the industry. His journey through the corporate ranks of the Tata Group wasn’t always smooth, and when friendships crossed into professional territory, they sometimes ended dramatically—like the widely publicized Niira Radia episode.

In this world, dogs became a constant source of comfort for Tata. Bombay House, the Tata Group headquarters, became known for welcoming stray dogs, even after a major renovation. Tata ensured they had a space of their own—a gesture that seemed out of place for a corporate office, but it fit perfectly with the man who valued the quiet companionship of animals.

Tata’s sense of distance may have stemmed from the challenges he faced when he took charge of the Tata Group. When he assumed leadership in 1991, he inherited a conglomerate filled with internal power struggles. His predecessor, J.R.D. Tata, was an icon of his time, but he left behind a challenging legacy: heads of various Tata companies wielding immense control over their domains. Ratan Tata had to navigate a high-profile clash with Russi Mody, the powerful head of TISCO, who openly defied his authority. The dispute even caught the attention of then-Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, highlighting the stakes of the conflict.

These early battles taught Ratan Tata the value of maintaining a careful distance. He learned to trust but from a distance, keeping personal connections at arm’s length even as he reshaped the Tata Group. The group’s portfolio began to shift under his leadership, with the sale of Tata Oil Mills in 1993 marking a decisive break from the past. Critics saw it as a misstep, but in retrospect, it allowed Tata to focus on a future defined by global ambitions. The launch of the Tata Indica in 1998 and high-profile acquisitions like Jaguar Land Rover shifted the company’s image on the global stage, distancing it from the era of J.R.D.

Even as Tata found global success, he faced intense scrutiny, especially during the turbulent departure of Cyrus Mistry as chairman of Tata Sons. The fallout from this decision strained ties with the Mistry family, major shareholders in the Tata Group, and underscored the personal cost of being at the top. It was a chapter that was far from the softer image he later cultivated online.

Around this time, his Instagram presence began to offer a different narrative—one that was far removed from corporate intrigue. Maybe he was advised by public relations experts, or perhaps it was a personal choice, but this new approach allowed Ratan Tata to connect directly with a younger audience. And there, on social media, the dogs became a central theme again, offering a kind of companionship that seemed to bridge the gap between his public life and his more private moments.

In his later years, this passion for animals took a more concrete form. Tata funded a state-of-the-art small animal hospital in Mumbai, dedicating over ₹165 crore through Tata Trusts. The facility opened in 2023, and it stands as a testament to a quieter side of Ratan Tata—a side that found fulfillment not just in steering a business empire but in simple acts of care.

Ratan Tata will always be remembered as the man who led the Tata Group through times of change. But beyond the headlines and boardrooms, there was a more intimate story—one of a man who balanced the weight of leadership with moments of connection, whether through his interactions on social media or his enduring bond with the animals he cared for.