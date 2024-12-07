'Ignore the rumours...': Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal dismisses $800 million fire sale speculation

Unacademy’s co-founder and CEO, Gaurav Munjal, has put an end to speculation about his edtech startup’s rumored acquisition by Allen Career Institute for $800 million. Taking to social media, Munjal stated firmly, “We have many years of runway. We are building Unacademy for the long run. We are not doing any sale or M&A. Ignore the rumors.”
The statement comes after reports suggested Allen was negotiating to acquire Unacademy at a valuation far below its 2021 peak of $3.4 billion. Munjal dismissed these claims and shifted the focus to the company’s performance and outlook.
In FY24, Unacademy’s total revenue dipped 5.3% to ₹988.4 crore compared to ₹1,044 crore in FY23. However, the company slashed its losses significantly—from ₹1,678 crore in FY23 to ₹631 crore this year. Munjal highlighted improved unit economics and a 50% reduction in cash burn at the group level.
He also revealed Unacademy’s current financial position:
Despite challenges in the online test prep segment, Munjal noted positive strides in other areas:
Munjal doubled down on his confidence, stating, “This year will be Unacademy’s best in terms of growth in the offline business and overall unit economics.”
Munjal’s remarks reflect a company intent on controlling its narrative amidst financial scrutiny. While reports of acquisition talks have sparked debate, Unacademy seems focused on proving its resilience through improved performance and a vision for long-term growth.
For now, Munjal’s message is clear: Unacademy isn’t up for sale, and its runway is far from running out.
