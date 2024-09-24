'Didn't clear IIT-JEE,' says Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal after getting Coldplay Mumbai concert tickets

As soon as British rock sensation Coldplay announced their shows in Mumbai, excitement of the rock band's diehard fans went through the roof as many people tried to secure the tickets to the band's concerts in India. This led to ticket aggregator BookMyShow's website crashing for a brief period.

Amidst the ticketing mess, Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal considers himself lucky to get his hands on the tickets of the British band's upcoming shows in India in 2025. While sharing his excitement on X (formerly Twitter), Munjal said: "Didn't clear JEE. But got the Coldplay tickets today. Feels good."

Didn’t clear JEE. But got the Coldplay Tickets today. Feels good. — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) September 22, 2024

Tickets for Coldplay's upcoming concert in India went on sale via BookMyShow. Prices for the show's ticket ranged from Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500 on the ticket aggregator. Fans also had the option of booking tickets at Rs 3,000, Rs 3,500, Rs 4,000, Rs 4,500, Rs 9,000 and Rs 9,500.

But since BookMyShow crashed for some time and the fans' excitement was out of control, the band added another concert in Mumbai besides the originally planned shows. The tickets for those shows also sold out pretty quickly.

The band's concert will take place at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 2025 and January 19, 2025. After the massive demand from fans, Coldplay announced another show at the same venue on January 2.

Due to this, Coldplay tickets were listed on re-selling platforms such as Viagogo at really steep prices. Tickets for the "lounge section" of the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai were initially listed for Rs 35,000 on BookMyShow but they went up to Rs 3 lakh on Viagogo.

Level 1 tickets were even listed at the humongous price point of Rs 7.7 lakh on the re-selling platform. Following this, BookMyShow warned fans against purchasing tickets from unauthorised platforms.

"It has come to our attention that unauthorised platforms are listing tickets for Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025' in India, both before and after the official sale. These tickets are invalid. Ticket scalping is illegal in India and punishable by law. Please don't fall prey to this because you will be buying fake tickets," BookMyShow said in a statement.

Some of Coldplay's most popular soundtracks include Hymn for the Orphans (2019), Weekend (2015), Adventure of a Lifetime (2015), A Sky Full of Stars (2014), Paradise (2011), Viva La Vida (2008), Fix You (2005), Clocks (2002), Scientist (2002), Yellow (2000).