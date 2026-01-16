IHG's India hotel portfolio set to triple in 5 years: CEO Elie Maalouf

British hospitality giant IHG Hotels & Resorts is set to more than triple its open and in pipeline hotel portfolio in India to 400 over the next five years, according to the company’s top executive.

IHG, the owner of InterContinental, Holiday Inn and Six Senses brands, has more than 50 open hotels in the country and 80 in development, comprising close to 12,000 rooms.

“India is one of IHG’s strategic markets globally and a key contributor to our long-term growth ambitions. Strong domestic demand, favourable demographics and the depth of confidence owners express in our brands continue to support our expansion here,” said Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

India remains a key growth engine for IHG and delivered a third consecutive year of record signings in 2025.

With a global portfolio of 20 distinct brands, IHG is strategically expanding its presence in India by introducing more choices to the market, the IHG CEO said. “The upcoming debut of Vignette Collection and a strong response to newer brands such as Garner highlight the relevance and flexibility of our portfolio in meeting evolving owner and guest needs. Backed by a robust portfolio of hotels in development, we are well positioned to accelerate growth in India while advancing our broader ambition of building scale across key markets,” he added.

IHG currently has hotels opened or signed across eight brands in India - including Six Senses, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Garner and Staybridge Suites within luxury, premium and midscale categories.

As part of its continued portfolio expansion, IHG will also debut its Vignette Collection brand in early 2026, to further accelerate its presence in the Luxury & Lifestyle category in India.

“India remains one of IHG’s most active markets, supported by an underpenetrated branded hotel landscape and strong demand across business and leisure segments,” said Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

“The introduction of Vignette Collection and rapid growth of the InterContinental and Crowne Plaza brands strengthens our offering across luxury and premium segments, complementing the strong performance of our mainstream brands such as Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express that anchor our scale in India,” Jain added.

Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express together account for over 70% of IHG’s operating hotels in India, as well as the majority of its hotel currently in development.

The launch of Garner in India in 2025 marked the introduction of IHG’s newest mid-scale conversion brand to the market. Signings during the year included Garner Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) and Garner Kathua (Jammu & Kashmir), with additional hotels in Garner Kutch and Garner Bhiwadi recently added to the pipeline.

IHG is also seeing healthy momentum across its premium portfolio. Crowne Plaza continues to grow and now represents around 25% of IHG hotels in development in the region. The company has also recently debuted the voco brand in India, with signings across cities and leisure destinations including Srinagar, Goa, Gurugram, Mumbai, Amritsar and the first voco opening in Jim Corbett National Park.

The InterContinental brand continues to expand across key metros such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as well as alongside resort destinations including Mahabalipuram, Kasauli and Kodaikanal, supported by high-end leisure demand. IHG strengthened its luxury presence with the opening of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in 2021, and the addition of Six Senses Vana in 2023.