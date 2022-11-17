IIM Ahmedabad appoints Zydus’ Pankaj Patel as Chairperson of the Board of Governors

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has appointed the chairman of the Gujarat-based pharmaceuticals company Zydus Lifesciences Pankaj Patel as the new Chairperson of its Board of Governors. Patel has succeeded Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla whose four-year tenure ended on November 16.

Before taking the reins as the Chairperson, Patel was a member of the IIMA Board of Governors for eight years. Patel said that under him, the board is eyeing robust growth for IIMA and that he is looking forward to working with the Board, faculty members, students, staff members, alumni groups, and other stakeholders in the same direction.

Patel stated, “My appointment as a Chairperson comes at an important juncture for the Institute when it is at the cusp of the next phase of its growth. I am excited to be a part of this esteemed institute and look forward to working with the Board of Governors, faculty members, staff members, the alumni group, and all other relevant stakeholders.”

He further noted, “The Board envisages robust growth for the IIMA and has outlined plans to lead the Institute in this direction. I will be happy to support and share my expertise to help the Board in bringing alive our collective vision for the Institute.”

The Zydus Lifesciences chairperson brings research and techno-chemical expertise to the table and has published over 100 research papers in peer-reviewed journals. He is also a co-inventor in over 64 patents. Besides this, Patel has also been appointed as the part-time non-official director of the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

He is also on the Governing Board of IIM Udaipur, Invest India, and the Union Health Ministry’s India Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) apart from being a member of the CEO Advisory Committee of International Generics and Biosimilars Association (IGBA). He is also a former Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President.

He is also a Director and Chairman of the Board of Zydus Foundation. The Zydus Foundation has set up the Zydus Hospital and Medical College in Dahod, Gujarat. Patel is also a member of the boards of several not-for-profits and charitable institutions related to education, health, and innovation. These include the Gujarat Cancer Society, Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, and Deaf and Mute School.

