‘I’ll even pay more than you earned…’: Bhavish Aggarwal claps back at Kunal Kamra over Ola S1 scooter post

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and comedian Kunal Kamra were involved in an heated exchange on X after Kamra criticized the service situation for Ola Electric's S1 series EV scooters.

The argument began when Kamra posted an image showing a large number of EV scooters at an Ola service center, questioning the company's customer service.

Related Articles

"Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two-wheelers are many daily wage workers' lifeline... Anyone who has an issue with Ola Electric, leave your story below tagging all," Kamra wrote.

His comments sparked a wave of responses, including one user who called Ola's service "pathetic," to which Kamra added, "Worse is the leader has no reply."

This prompted Aggarwal to fire back, accusing Kamra of posting a "paid tweet." He also invited Kamra to help solve the issues, offering to pay him more than his “failed comedy career” and telling him to sit quietly if he couldn’t assist.

"Since you care so much, Kunal Kamra, come and help us out!" Aggarwal wrote, adding that Ola was working on expanding its service network and resolving backlogs.

Woahhhhh......crazy!



Ola is now a listed company! pic.twitter.com/FYtQDTX6GR — Aditya Shah (@AdityaD_Shah) October 6, 2024

Kamra responded with a challenge, denying the claim that he was paid for the tweet. "If you can prove I am paid for this tweet or anything else I’ve said against private companies, I'll delete all social media and sit quietly forever," he said, also tagging a clip from his stand-up performance in a bid to counter Aggarwal's remark about his comedy career.

Aggarwal replied, asking again for Kamra to visit an Ola service center to show his commitment, sarcastically adding, "Chot lagi? Dard hua? Aaja service centre (Did it hurt? Come to the service center)."

Kamra escalated by urging Aggarwal to offer refunds to any customers dissatisfied with their Ola EVs purchased in the last four months. “I don’t need your money. People not being able to get to their workplace need your accountability,” Kamra said.

Aggarwal maintained that Ola has “enough programs” for customers facing delays, telling Kamra, “If you were a genuine one, you would have known.”

The exchange comes at a difficult time for Ola Electric, as the company saw its lowest monthly sales in September, selling 23,965 vehicles, marking a continued decline in market share—from over 50% in April to 27% by September. Customers have reported issues with malfunctioning hardware and glitchy software in the flagship S1 series.