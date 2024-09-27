Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announces move to double service centres, adds AI-powered diagnostics

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced a major expansion of the company's service network for its electric vehicle (EV) customers. The new initiative, called HyperService, aims to improve Ola Electric's after-sales service and address long-standing issues reported by customers, such as long wait times for repairs.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Aggarwal shared key details about the new service programme:

Related Articles

Doubling Service Centres: Ola plans to increase the number of company-owned service centres from 500 to 1,000 by December this year. This move aims to provide faster and more accessible repairs for Ola Electric users across India.

Training Mechanics for EVs: The company also plans to train 100,000 third-party mechanics under its Network Partner Program. The goal is to prepare mechanics across India to service electric vehicles (EVs) by December 2025. This could help make EV repairs more widely available.

Faster Service with Benefits: Ola is promising quicker service, with a 1-day resolution guarantee for repairs. If service is delayed, customers will be given a backup Ola S1 scooter. Additionally, Ola Care+ customers will receive free Ola Cabs coupons until their vehicle is fixed.

Launching #HyperService today for @OlaElectric customers!



In the last 3 years, we’ve built a 7L+ community and the leading market position. We have close to 800 stores but only about 500 service centres. Changing that today onwards💪🏼



With #HyperService we’re expanding our… pic.twitter.com/REZIVO4XW8 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 27, 2024

AI-Powered Diagnostics: With the upcoming MoveOS 5 update in October, Ola will introduce AI-powered proactive maintenance. This feature will use remote diagnostics to detect and address vehicle issues before they happen, providing repairs directly at customers' doorsteps.



This announcement comes at a time when Ola is facing criticism from many existing customers who have experienced long delays in getting their vehicles repaired. With HyperService, the company hopes to improve its customer service and offer a better ownership experience. The company's social media accounts have witnessed many complaints.