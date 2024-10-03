Diwali sale: Ola S1 scooter range now starts from Rs 49,999; see details

Ola Electric has kicked off its much-anticipated Biggest Ola Season Sale, offering exclusive early access to its community members with unbeatable deals on the Ola S1 electric scooter range. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, announced the sale on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “The @OlaElectric BOSS sale is now open for early access to our amazing community for today! Crazy offers and exclusive benefits! Ola S1 scooters starting at just ₹49,999!! The BOSS of all products, prices, EVs is here.”

Offers on Ola S1

This sale presents massive discounts, with the Ola S1 available for as low as ₹49,999, making it a highly attractive option for electric vehicle (EV) enthusiasts. Ola Electric's official account also highlighted the offer, saying, “BOSS just called, and you don't want to miss it. Biggest Ola Season Sale. Early access for the Ola Community. Valid only for today. Get the Ola S1 for as low as ₹49,999.”

The sale includes additional benefits of up to ₹21,000 across the entire S1 range. These perks feature:

- Up to ₹10,000 off on the Ola S1 range.

- An exchange bonus of up to ₹5,000.

- 140+ MoveOS features worth ₹6,000.

- An extended eight-year battery warranty valued at ₹7,000.

- Hypercharging credits worth ₹3,000.

Referral Program and Additional Offers

Ola Electric has sweetened the deal further by introducing a referral program. Customers who refer new buyers receive a ₹3,000 discount, while referees get ₹2,000 off on their purchase of the Ola S1. The top 100 referring members stand a chance to win rewards worth up to ₹11,11,111. Additional offers on accessories are also part of the exclusive sale.

Exclusivity for Ola Community Members

This Biggest Ola Season Sale is available only to Ola’s community members for today, providing an exclusive opportunity to purchase the flagship Ola S1 scooters at highly competitive prices.