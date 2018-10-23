Wait is over! India's 1st luxury cruise service starts from Mumbai to Goa; ticket price starts from Rs 6,000

Who would want to take a usual mundane flight for the much-awaited Goa trip when you can sail through Indian sea via a seven-deck luxurious cruise? After all, not many would want to miss out on a journey where they can enjoy drinks in bars, delicious food at restaurants, dance at discotheque, and even swimming pool and spa -- all while travelling. A cruise journey can be memorable for those planning their wedding, honeymoon or vacations in Mumbai, or Goa at affordable rates, or even those mulling to explore the unexplored in India only. All this is possible now, with India's first domestic luxury cruise liner, Angriya, a cruise service that has been launched as a joint venture by Mumbai Port Trust and Angriya Sea Eagle Pvt Ltd.

This 131-metre passenger ship cruise is operating from Mumbai-Goa route since last week now, and has the capacity of hosting up to 400 passengers. The cruise ship, Angriya, has been named after first Maratha Navy Admiral (Sarkhel) Kanhoji Angre and the great Angria bank coral reef near Vijaydurg, Maharashtra. The ship will take 14 hours from Mumbai to Goa.

Facilities you get

Well, everything that might be in your in your travel diary list -- accommodation as per your need; all kinds of cuisines, including west coast delights; spa facility as you sail through the soothing breeze of the quaint Konkan Coast; six unique bars that also offer breathtaking views of the Indian sea; open deck facility to give you a 360-degree view; and swimming facility. All while on you enjoy your cruise journey. On board the ship, you can also gain some insight about interesting nautical trivia. If cruise wedding is on your wish list, one of the restaurants on the ship can be expanded to organise wedding parties or corporate meetings.

For all the music and dance aficionados, Angriya has got you covered! Don't forget to book in advance for spa and discotheque, though you can also enjoy poolside music while sailing through the sea if discotheque is one thing you are not looking for. If children are accompanying you, you will not be able to take them to the areas where liquor will be served, but they will have an array of options like library, curio shop, museum, etc, to roam around.

Cruise Timing

The Angriya cruise will depart from the Mumbai port at 4pm and reach Goa at 9am the next day. Similarly, the ship will depart from Goa at 4pm and will reach Mumbai around 9am the next day. You will be able to enjoy sunset or sunrise on the Angriya cruise during your to-and-fro journey.

Is it expensive?

During your trip, you'll have to spend around Rs 2,000 a person for food, including breakfast, dinner, snacks, juice, tea, etc. The vessel deck of Angriya has six bars and two different types of restaurants, and round-the-clock coffee shops, recreation room, and lounge. The price for this premium sailing service starts at Rs 4,300 (excluding food) for a dorm and can go up to Rs 7,650 for a double room, which in comparison to other modes of transportation, including air travel and train, is bit expensive. For a Volvo bus service between Mumbai to Goa, one has to pay around Rs 1,000-Rs 2,500, while if you travel by air, most airlines charge around Rs 3,500-Rs 7,000. Even the ticket price for most premium train service Tejas costs Rs 2,600 only. But, the facilities provided on the cruise are incomparable to other mediums. You can book tickets through a travel agent or the website of Angriya Cruise.

Cruise tourism boost

Goa, being a prominent tourist destination in India, is already a famous cruise destination. The state has seen over 25 per cent rise in the tourist footfall in 2017 alone. The cruise tourism is evolving at a faster pace in Mumbai too. In its plan to boost cruise tourism in India, the Centre has floated proposals to link Mumbai with other tourist places of the country as well as parts of Southeast Asia. The cruise tourism segment would also play a major role in providing employment to thousands of youths, suggest experts.

