India can be 'world's office' if China is 'world's factory': Uday Kotak

Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak on Sunday stressed on the cost-competitiveness of India's professionals across sectors and said that the country has potential to become the world's office. "China is the world's factory, India can be its office!" Kotak tweeted.

Why should Google pay $200,000 to work-from-home US engineers, when they can cheaply hire Indians here to do the same job on VC. Same with finance analysts, marketing, architects etc. New world creates new opportunities. Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) May 24, 2020

The comment comes on the backdrop of the reports that a number of global giants are looking to shift their manufacturing facilities to other countries from China on account of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a recent Bloomberg report, India is developing a land pool nearly double the size of Luxembourg to attract businesses moving out of China.

A total area of 461,589 hectares has been identified by the government across India for the same purpose, the report also said citing unidentified sources. It includes 115,131 hectares of existing industrial land in states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Luxembourg is spread across an area of 243,000 hectares. Earlier this month, there were reports that Apple is planning to shift nearly a fifth of its production capacity from China to India in wake of pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent speech, said that India needs to achieve self-reliance by boosting domestic consumption of locally-manufactured products that would in turn strengthen the domestic industry.

