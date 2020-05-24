Coronavirus India Live Tracker: Biggest 1-day spike with 6,796 COVID-19 cases, India's tally tops 1,31,000

Corona India news live updates and COVID-19 tracker: India reported its highest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 6,797 more people getting the infection in the last 24 hours. 138 deaths were also recorded in the past 24 hours. The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 1,31,868, including 73,560 active cases, 54,440 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,867 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra is opposed the Centre's announcement to resume flight operations from May 25. In a late-night tweet, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh cautioned against the same making it clear that arranging adequate transport under the present circumstances would be difficult and would only add to the stress on the red zones. Maharashtra remains the COVID-19 hotbed in India with 44,582 confirmed coronavirus cases along with 1,517 deaths.

9.37 am: Delhi coronavirus news

Dean of Ram Manohar Lohia Medical College Hospital and head of Urology department tests COVID-19 positive.

9.28 am: Coronavirus deaths in India

The country recorded 138 deaths in the last 24 hours taking India's toll to 3,867, according to Union Health Ministry's update on Sunday.

9.15 am: Biggest 1-day spike in COVID-19 cases in India

The country recorded 6,797 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking India's tally past 1.31 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry.

9.09 am: India's total COVID-19 cases cross 1.31 lakh

The total count of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 1,31,868, including 73,560 active cases, 54,440 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 3,867 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

9.03 am: West Bengal coronavirus lockdown news

State CM urges Centre to defer flight resumption from May 25 in view of cyclone Amphan

8.54 am: COVID-19 vaccine latest updates

Meanwhile, as Indian firms are in race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, experts are of the opinion that research in India is still at an early stage. PM CARES Fund Trust has taken the decision to earmark Rs 100 crore assistance to coronavirus vaccine development measures.

8.45 am: Coronavirus cases in India

8.30 am: Maharashtra coronavirus lockdown: State govt opposed to flights' resumption from Monday

Maharashtra is opposed the Centre's announcement to resume flight operations from May 25. In a late-night tweet, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh cautioned against the same making it clear that arranging adequate transport under the present circumstances would be difficult and would only add to the stress on the red zones.