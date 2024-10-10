India mourns Ratan Tata's demise: Thousands pour into NCPA to pay last regards, stampede-like situation erupts; police resorts to lathi charge

A stampede-like situation erupted outside the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Mumbai on Thursday as crowds gathered to pay their last respects to Ratan Tata, who passed away late Wednesday at the age of 86 at Breach Candy Hospital. The overwhelming turnout of mourners led to chaos, prompting the Mumbai Police to resort to a lathi charge to manage the situation.

Related Articles

Ratan Tata’s mortal remains were transported from the NCPA to Worli for his final rites. Before the procession, his body lay in state at the NCPA from 10:30 a.m. to 3:55 p.m., where thousands from all walks of life came to bid farewell. Many waited in long lines, a testament to the deep respect and admiration Tata inspired. For students and young people, he was more than an industrialist; he was a role model who embodied philanthropy, compassion, and an enduring love for animals.

Among those who arrived to pay tribute were several prominent figures from across the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among the political leaders who came to honor the legendary figure. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his family—his wife Nita, son Aakash, and daughter-in-law Shloka—also paid his respects at the NCPA. Ambani was greeted by Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother, and had a brief conversation with Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran.

In response to Tata’s passing, the Maharashtra government declared Thursday, October 10, a day of mourning, canceling all official events. Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar, speaking at Breach Candy Hospital, confirmed the cancellations, stating, "All state government programmes in Mumbai have been canceled for tomorrow due to the death of industrialist Ratan Tata."

Similarly, the Gujarat government announced a one-day state mourning to honour Tata’s legacy. A government notification specified that the national flag would be flown at half-mast on all government buildings, and no official events would take place. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his deep sorrow, stating that the nation has lost its "Ratan" (gem), and that his death has left an irreplaceable void.

As the day progressed, the overwhelming grief and admiration for Ratan Tata became clear, not only through the notable figures who came to pay their final respects but also through the masses of ordinary citizens who felt connected to him. Tata, known for his humility, visionary leadership, and compassionate spirit, leaves behind a legacy that transcends business, touching the hearts of millions across the nation.