As Ratan Tata passes, his devoted dog Goa offers a heartfelt farewell to the titan of Indian industry

As mourners gathered at Mumbai's National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) to pay tribute to Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 after a brief illness, one particularly poignant attendee stood out — his loyal dog, Goa. The bond between Tata and Goa, whom he had rescued years earlier, reflected his deep, lifelong love for animals, especially dogs. Goa’s presence at the memorial added a deeply personal layer to the proceedings, offering a quiet but powerful reminder of the man’s compassion.

Ratan Tata’s affinity for animals, particularly strays, was legendary. It wasn’t just a personal passion but something he integrated into his professional life as well. At the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, stray animals were welcomed with open arms, thanks to Tata's clear instructions to the staff to treat them with care and kindness. The gesture symbolized his belief in empathy for all living beings, transcending the boundaries of the corporate world he helmed.

Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group, became a sanctuary for stray dogs under Tata’s leadership. His love for animals was so profound that the building’s renovation included a dedicated space for strays, complete with a climate-controlled environment, plush cushions, and a door that allowed them to come and go as they pleased. As described on the Tata Group’s website, these dogs were the only inhabitants of Bombay House who didn’t need access cards to enter, a fitting tribute to their unique place in Tata’s heart.

Tata’s advocacy for animals wasn’t limited to corporate offices or hotels. In July, just months before his death, he inaugurated the Tata Trusts Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area, a state-of-the-art facility offering 24x7 emergency care for pets. With over 200 beds, the hospital was designed to address a critical gap in veterinary care in India. The project, worth Rs 165 crore, was close to Tata’s heart, and at the launch, he spoke passionately about the need for advanced infrastructure for pets in India, calling them "family" and emphasizing how their lives matter deeply to every pet parent.

Tata’s connection to his pets was deeply emotional and unwavering. In 2018, he was invited by then-Prince Charles to Buckingham Palace to receive a prestigious lifetime achievement award for his philanthropic work. However, just days before the event, his beloved dog Tito fell gravely ill. Despite the importance of the occasion, Tata chose to stay by Tito’s side, cancelling his trip to London. Suhel Seth, a close friend, later recounted how Tata called him multiple times to explain that he could not abandon his ailing pet. Tito’s eventual passing left a profound impact on Tata, but his commitment to animal welfare continued undiminished.

Beyond the high-profile corporate deals and international recognition, Ratan Tata’s true legacy includes the quiet, compassionate acts that showed his humanity. His decision to open Bombay House and the Taj Mahal Hotel to strays, his refusal to attend a royal event because of a sick pet, and the establishment of a state-of-the-art hospital for animals all illustrate a man whose compassion knew no bounds.

As Goa sat quietly at the NCPA, paying his final respects to the man who had saved him, it was a poignant reminder of the kind of person Ratan Tata was — a visionary business leader, yes, but also someone whose empathy for animals and people alike left an indelible mark on those who knew him and many who didn’t. His passing is a great loss, but his legacy of kindness, leadership, and love will endure.