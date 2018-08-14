India's richest women: Smitha Crishna, Roshni Nadar top list

You might have heard about the richest Indians like Ambanis, Tatas, and Birlas, but in a first-of-its-kind, a report has solely featured top 100 wealthiest women in India. Most of these women belong to the wealthiest business houses in the country, with few exceptions like Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.

The survey, prepared by Kotak Wealth-Hurun, features Smitha Crishna, the third generation heir of the Godrej empire, as the wealthiest Indian women with net worth of Rs 37,570 crore. The total wealth of each women featured in the top 100 women exceeds Rs 1,000 crore, while their average income is around Rs 4,000 crore. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the only richest self-made women -- with the total wealth of Rs 24,790 crore - who could make it to the top 100.

Following Smitha is HCL CEO and Executive Director Roshni Nadar, whose net worth is around Rs 30,200 crore. She is the daughter of the billionaire businessman Shiv Nadar. On the third spot is Indu Jain of Bennett Coleman and Co Group, whose total wealth is estimated to be around Rs 26,240 crore.

According to the survey, the total wealth of these three women -- which is around Rs 96,000 crore -- is more than the GDP of 68 countries in the world.

On number 10 is Shradha Agarwal, the co-founder of Outcome Health, whose total wealth is Rs 8,200 crore. She is the youngest women to feature in the top 100 list.

The parameters used for calculating wealth included industry multiples like price-to-earnings, price-to-sales, etc. Jaideep Hansraj, CEO, Wealth Management & Priority Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank said: "The ranking recognises India's leading women - entrepreneurs, businesswomen, investors and inheritors. We are seeing a significant change with more and more women taking advantage of increasing opportunities to become active participants in business. The report acknowledges the Indian woman's role in creating wealth in one of the fastest growing economies in the world."

The list also includes eight Padma awardees. Maximum 22 per cent of women, who made it to the wealthiest list, belong to the pharmaceutical sector, while 18 per cent are from the software services. Over 8 per cent women belong to the food and beverages industry. Throwing some surprises, the report reveals that over 50 wealthiest women are based in either New Delhi or Mumbai. Besides, the two companies, Infosys and Avenue Supermarts, have collectively produced 10 wealthiest women.

(Edited by Manoj Sharma)